Malawi: Governance and Political Experts Fault DPP for Lacking Sincerity in Its Apology

Governance and political analysts George Chaima and George Phiri have weighed in on the recent apology the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made at a public rally in Mzuzu.

At the rally, DPP Vice President responsible for the Northern Region, Goodall Gondwe, publicly confessed that the party messed up the country during its 10-year rule.

However, Gondwe argued that things are worse now and that Malawians did not suffer the way they did during their 10-year rule.

But in their separate reactions, Chaima and Phiri faulted DPP officials for lacking honesty and sincerity in the apology senior officials made at a rally in Mzuzu.

Chaima said it was wrong for DPP to conclude that Tonse Government has failed completely since the nine-party alliance has only stayed in power for less than two years.

"The current regime is busy implementing policies that are meant to fix challenges that were created by the same DPP. Hence, it is wrong for the DPP to say the Tonse Alliance government has failed," he said.

On the other hand, Phiri observed that DPP has failed to provide constructive opposition to the current administration.

He said Malawi needs a constructive government and opposition side that can champion policies that are designed to save Malawians from the current economic woes.