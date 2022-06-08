Malawi: Government to Construct More Toll Gates

8 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Roads Fund Administration (RFA) has disclosed that three more toll gates will be constructed this year in the central and northern regions.

RFA spokesperson, Masauko Ngwaluko, told the local media that Jenda in Mzimba, Mchinji and Salima are the potential areas for the construction of the new toll gates.

He added that money for the construction of the three toll gates is already available and that equipment was bought last year.

There was war of words when the first toll gate was constructed at Chingeni in Ntcheu between government and minibus owners on the toll fees.

Malawi is one country with poor road infrastructure and it is hoped that fees collected from the toll gates might help to improve the roads in the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X