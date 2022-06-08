South Africa: Political Parties Push for Probe Into Mysterious Ramaphosa Game Farm Robbery

analysis

Pressure from opposition parties is mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down after damning allegations made against him by former spy boss, Arthur Fraser. The EFF is the latest party to hold a media conference about a robbery that took place at the President's Phala Phala game farm two years ago.

EFF leader Julius Malema is the latest politician to slam President Cyril Ramaphosa over allegations that millions of dollars were taken in a robbery at the president's Limpopo game farm in 2020. Details of the incident have only just come to light.

The red berets have assembled a legal team, led by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to look into constitutional provisions to get Ramaphosa to step aside from his position.

Malema held a briefing on Tuesday afternoon where he claimed to have information about pressure being put on police in Warmbaths, Limpopo, to backdate dockets and affidavits to corroborate Ramaphosa's account of events.

"The attempts to suggest that the President was in Addis Ababa during the time of this crime, is an attempt by him to claim ignorance of what happened on his own farm, and what was done by his own bodyguards.

"It is a manipulation of the...