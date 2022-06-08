South Africa: Long-Term Solution Sought to Manage Baboon Numbers

8 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Various stakeholders have pledged their commitment to finding a lasting solution to the issue of baboon management in the City of Cape Town.

Baboons occur naturally in the Cape Peninsula and their numbers have grown over the last few decades.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, urged all stakeholders to forge a close partnership that will be guided by science and research.

"This will give us the best outcome," the Minister said on Wednesday.

The pledge follows a discussion at the stakeholder engagement in Cape Town, led by the Minister, who was joined by the City of Cape Town Deputy Mayor, Eddie Andrews, South African National Parks (SANParks) and Cape Nature.

Also in attendance were various interested and affected stakeholders, who have committed to ensuring that sustainable solutions to baboon management in Table Mountain National Park, the City of Cape Town and other protected areas are realised.

At this meeting, all three management authorities -- SANParks, Cape Nature and the City of Cape Town - agreed:

To establish a joint task team;

To develop and pursue the development of a sustainable programme for the management of the Chacma baboon population on the Cape Peninsula; and

That the first meeting of the task team will happen within the next two week.

Residents applauded the Minister for convening the stakeholder engagement and appreciated the spirit of collaboration to address the immediate problem of baboon troops in the area.

SANParks, Cape Nature and the city have agreed to work towards a Memorandum of Understanding to govern baboon management in the Cape Peninsula.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X