Kenya: Kanze Dena Breaks From Tradition to Join Odinga, Karua Campaign

Mombasa — State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has hit the ground running to campaign for the Odinga-Karua presidential ticket which enjoys the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and most of his Cabinet.

In an unprecedented departure from a tradition set by previous holders of the office who restrained from publicly participating in electoral campaigns including of those of their bosses, the former news anchor accompanied Martha Karua to Mombasa for campaigns organized under the Maendeleo Ya Wanawake lobby.

In the video, Dena is seen addressing hundreds of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake members in Mombasa, who endorsed the Raila Odinga's ticket for August 9 State House race.

"Wamezoea tunapigana na magredi ya pilau majikoni lakini sasa tumeongeza magurudumu tuko mbele. (They're used to seeing us in the kitchen but now we've added momentum and we're ahead)," she stated.

Karua was attending the the 70th anniversary of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization, Coast Chapter and she was accompanied by several women leaders including Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu who also doubles as Azimio's Assistant Presidential Chief Agent, and Likoni Member of Parliament Mishi Mboko.

The meeting brought together women from Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Mombasa and Taita Taveta counties.

The event held at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa was also attended by Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Taveta MP Naomi Shaba.

Karua took the opportunity to rally women into supporting their candidature, saying that it's only in Azimio where women are guaranteed leadership opportunities.

Karua also assured the women that they will fulfil promises contained in the recently launched Azimio manifesto.

She also called for peace during the electioneering period.

"Let's not be afraid. We can conduct peaceful politics and campaigns," she stated.