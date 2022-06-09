Kenya: Integrated Transport Management System to Address Surging Road Accidents - NTSA

8 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian Nakola

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) says the Integrated Transport Management System (iTMS) that will address the surging cases of road accidents will be active by the end of the month.

According to the Authority's Director General George Njau, the new system will allow police officers to automatically gather information and recommend appropriate action for traffic offenders.

"At the end of June, we shall roll it out countrywide where police will be equipped with smart applications to help them automatically collect key road data for easy action," he stated.

The announcement followed shortly after NTSA released data revealing that a total of 1,968 people lost their lives in road accidents from January to May this year.

"The new application will involve having modern speed limit checkers [and] authenticating valid road users' documents, among others," he added.

The decision by NTSA follows a series of road carnages in the last couple of days on different routes in the country.

The government expressed concerns over the number of increasing accidents in the country that are linked to election campaigns.

"In the last few weeks, cases of road crashes, most of which have led to unnecessary loss of innocent lives, have been on the rise. It is noted with great concern that motorists and boda boda riders are exhibiting high levels of lawlessness, with total disregard for safety measures, particularly, while on the campaign trails, thus endangering not only their lives but also that of other road users."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X