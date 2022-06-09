Kenya Railways Introduces Night Service on Nairobi-Kisumu Route

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has introduced a night service on the Nairobi to Kisumu route and dropped the day train.

Passengers using the service will travel at night effective this Friday following changes introduced to the Kisumu route.

In a move which is a response to customer requests, the Kisumu Night train will now make stops at Kikuyu, Naivasha, Nakuru, Njoro, Elburgon, Turi, Molo, Mau Summit, Londiani, Kedowa, Kipkelion, Tunnel, Fort Ternan, Koru, Muhoroni, Chemelil, Kibigori, Miwani, Kibos before arriving at the final destination in Kisumu.

This will also see an increase in the numbers of passengers utilizing the service.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga said that the Kisumu Safari train which was re-introduced in December 2021 following a long hiatus, has proved to be a hit with many revelers and dwellers from the Lakeside region taking to the train as a preferred mode of travel.

"We listened to our customers and the general public and decided to make the change to meet their travel needs. The Kisumu train will now make the journey during the night. We are also introducing more stops during the journey to ensure we cater for more customers along the way. Depending on the demand, we may also reintroduce the day train in due course."

The train will make the trips every Friday, leaving Nairobi Central station at 1830hrs and arrive in Kisumu at 0630hrs.

The return trip will be every Sunday, with the train departing the New Kisumu Station at 1830hrs and arrive in Nairobi at 0635 hrs. With a ticket costing Sh2,000 for a ride in the first-class cabins and Sh600 for a ride in the economy class coaches, Kenya Railways aims to make the service a more attractive alternative for travelers between Nairobi City, through the Rift Valley and finally to the Lakeside region.

The Corporation also plans to commence services to Butere later next month, a move which will see more customers utilize the service.