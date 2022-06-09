Kenya: Safaficom's Reverse Call is Here to Stay, Peter Ndegwa Affirms

Nairobi — Telco service provider Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ndegwa has affirmed the use of reverse calls will continue, refuting claims online that the service will be abolished from the network.

The service which was launched in 2019 enables a caller to transfer the cost of a call to the receiver by adding '#' before the number they are calling.

For instance, to transfer the cost of the call to 0722000000, a customer will dial #0722000000.

Ndegwa has reiterated the service as a key one that addresses a key need to a large part of its customer service.

I have received many queries on whether we are 'killing' our reverse call service. This is untrue.

We continue to provide this service as it addresses a key need to a large part of our customer base.

-- Peter Ndegwa (@PeterNdegwa_) June 8, 2022

A customer receiving a reverse call request will see the caller's details appear on the screen as normal, but once they pick the call, they will receive a voice prompt asking them to key in "1" to accept the reverse call. The cost of the call will be equivalent to the receiver's normal call cost.