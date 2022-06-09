East Africa: Kenya Sets Up East Africa's First Live Line Laboratory Worth Sh2 Billion

Nairobi — Kenya becomes the first country in East and Central Africa to set up the first-ever Live Line Laboratory which was established by the Kenya Power at a cost of Sh2 billion.

Kenya Power Acting Managing Director Geoffrey Muli said that the laboratory will be used to test and certify equipment that are used in the Live Line Maintenance Programme.

"The Live Line Laboratory we are launching today was constructed to test Live Line work tools and equipment such as gloves, trucks, and link sticks among others, to ensure safety to users," Muli said. on Wednesday during the launch.

Muli further noted that the lab which was launched three years after the launch of a Live Line Maintenance Programme, will also realize savings in terms of payment for services that were previously outsourced.

"Kenya Power, which has been outsourcing these services at a cost of Shs36 million annually, is looking to make a saving in line with its cost management philosophy," he added.

KPLC acknowledged that plans are underway to get the laboratory accredited by the Kenya Accreditation Services (KENAS) to enable it to test rubber insulating equipment for other organisations within the country and the region on a commercial basis.

"The laboratory will significantly contribute to the gains associated with the Live Line Programme such as reduction in unserved energy and improved customer satisfaction. Through the Live Line technology, new premium customers are being connected to the network without waiting for a shutdown which is a double gain in that the customers are brought on board as soon as they are ready and we are able to meet our service charter timelines for customer connections," the Director stated.

The Company also intends to expand the scope of the laboratory in the medium term to include insulation verification tests and certifications for other network equipment.

The Lab equipment comprises testing apparatus such as a rubber glove and sleeve tester, line hose tester, rubber insulating blanket tester, hot stick tester, rubber goods washer, rubber goods dryer, and portable testing equipment used in the field to check the insulation on trucks among others.

