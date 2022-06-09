South Africa: Six Killed in Two Cape Town Gun Shootings Within 13 Hours

Six people have been killed in two separate shooting attacks in Cape Town. On Wednesday morning, two unknown males were shot dead near a primary school as learners and parents ran for cover, and on Tuesday night, four people were killed during a shooting, believed to be linked to extortion, in Khayelitsha.

The two shooting incidents happened in Khayelitsha -- the first at around 7pm on Tuesday 7 June, and the second near Steenberg Primary School in Steenberg around 8am on Wednesday.

In the Khayelitsha massacre, four Somalians were killed during a shooting in a supermarket in what appears to be linked to an extortion racket plaguing the community.

The two unknown males, aged 23 and 28 who were killed in the Steenberg shooting incident, died in what appeared to be a hit.

A 60-year-old grandmother, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Maverick that she had just handed her eight-year-old granddaughter to the 'walking ladies' to walk the child safely to the school.

"Seconds later I heard shots. When I turned around I saw the walking ladies running to school with my granddaughter. I had to run for cover. It was a chaotic scene with several parents running...