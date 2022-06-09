Madagascar Denies Entry to South African Aircraft - and It Might Have Something to Do With a Stash of Gold Bars

analysis

Madagascar is denying entry to all aircraft from South Africa, apparently due to a dispute over 73.5 kilograms of smuggled gold. And business and tourism are being hit hard.

Commercial airlines of other countries have all been flying the Madagascar route since April, after Covid restrictions were lifted.

But South Africa's private airline, Airlink - the only commercial airline flying the route from here - may not land in Madagascar. Nor may any other South African aircraft such as charters or private planes.

Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina seems to be retaliating against Pretoria for refusing to return 73.5 kilograms of gold bars and an undisclosed amount of foreign currency seized at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on 31 December 2020, from passengers who had arrived from Madagascar.

The gold bars were valued at about R61-million, according to reports at the time, though an aviation industry source said the hoard also included enough gems to push the total value up to R20-billion. This is unconfirmed.

Rajoelina's government has demanded the return of the treasure and of the three smugglers who were carrying the loot in their hand luggage and are now in jail in South Africa.

But aviation industry sources say...