South Africa: Soccer Star Senzo Meyiwa's Murder - Judge Warns Against Trial Delays, Defence Advocate Berates State Over 'Late' Documents

Five murder suspects were arrested on 26 October 2020, exactly six years after football star Senzo Meyiwa was killed in Vosloorus. Their trial entered week three this week, but proceedings stalled on Wednesday after advocate Zandile Mshololo, representing one of the co-accused, asked for more time to look at a docket she only received that morning.

'Whatever I do or don't do, I keep in mind that there are people in custody, there's a family that buried their son and there's a country that has lost a remarkable person."

These were the remarks by the judge in the Pretoria High Court in the third week of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Wednesday morning.

"This matter took forever to get to court and it would be unfair if it took forever to reach finalisation," said Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela upon returning to the courtroom to postpone proceedings, after having left for 20 minutes.

Proceedings were postponed after advocate Zandile Mshololo told the court she couldn't continue cross-examining forensic detective Thabo Mosia because the State had only given her another docket this morning.

"I can't continue with my cross-examination without reading the entire docket," said Mshololo. She berated the State for giving...