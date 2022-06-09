South Africa: Sibanye Wage Talks Hit a Snag As Haggling Still Persists After Broad Agreement to End Strike

analysis

The strike at the gold operations of Sibanye-Stillwater by members of the National Union of Mineworkers and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is still not over. After a broad agreement was tentatively reached, multiple sources have told Business Maverick that various clauses are still being contested behind closed doors.

The Sibanye gold strike that has dragged on for three months was supposed to end this week. But the devil is in the detail - and Business Maverick understands from several sources that snags have been hit over various details and that an exasperated Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has even threatened to pull out.

It is revealing that no signing ceremony has yet been held and no formal agreement set in stone.

"Parties aren't agreeing at all. CCMA commissioners are even threatening to withdraw," one source told Business Maverick.

The only specific clause that has been mentioned to Business Maverick is the R3,000 once-off hardship payment. Sibanye has offered this to the lowest-paid part of the workforce - categories 4 to 8, in mining lingo - while the unions are demanding it be extended to mine workers, artisans and officials.

There is also apparently haggling over...