Rwanda/Senegal: Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse Admits Amavubi Were Hard to Break

8 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Senegalese national team head coach insists Rwanda proved very tough on Tuesday night as his side won by a goal to nothing in a 2023 AFCON Group qualifier.

It took a 98th minute penalty by Sadio Mane to settle the game and Cisse admits the Amavubi were strong as he had to vary his tactics.

"We had to play more wider to dismiss the Rwanda team who were difficult to break and the best possibility was to bring Keita Balde to his favorite position, and shift Ismaila Sarr to the right side," Cisse stated in the post match press conference.

The Amavubi played a very tactical game and held the African champions until the last minute of the game when Ange Mutsinzi fouled Ciss Saliu to give the Teranga Lions a penalty.

The Terenga Lions now have six points having played two home games whereas the Amavubi are on one point after two away games.

