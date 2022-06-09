South Africa: Taxi 'Mafia' Blamed for Deadly Attacks On Long-Distance Buses, Police Urged to Act

analysis

As bloodshed and intimidation mar the long-distance transport sector, bus company Intercape has pointed fingers at taxi bosses, accusing them of sustained mafia-style tactics and attempts at price-fixing -- while the authorities, Intercape alleges, did little or nothing.

On 25 April 2022, as an Intercape bus slowly exited its Cape Town Industria depot, an unidentified man calmly walked towards it and fired over a dozen bullets at the bus before fleeing.

Video footage from inside the bus shows the driver and another man scrambling for cover while the bus is still in motion, then frantically trying to open the doors. Blood is visible on the driver's clothes and bus seats.

Four days after that attack, the 35-year-old bus driver, Bangikhaya Machana, died of his injuries. Machana's killing comes amid endemic violence targeting long-distance bus operators in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng.

Bus operators allege that minibus taxi associations are behind the violence that has escalated in recent months, and say that disputes over routes and fares are at the heart of the conflict.

Between January 2021 and February 2022, over 150 incidents of shootings, stonings and other acts of violence and intimidation directed at bus drivers and passengers...