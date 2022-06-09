South Africa: Ramaphosa's Red Oryx and Other Prized Game Fetch Big Bucks

8 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

The criminal case opened by former spy boss Arthur Fraser against President Cyril Ramaphosa has put the spotlight on prices paid for prized game in South Africa, including a rare variation of gemsbok -- the red oryx

Originally found in the Kalahari region of the Northern Cape and in Namibia, the red oryx is a rare type of gemsbok much sought-after by breeders and hunters. Its colouring is rarely seen across the gemsbok species, attracting even the eye of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The red oryx has been in the spotlight following news of a burglary at the President's Phala Phala Wildlife game farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, in 2020. The burglary, exposed last week by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, is reportedly linked to the theft of about $4-million in cash from the farm.

Ramaphosa confirmed that there had been a burglary at his home "around 9 February 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen". He did not disclose the amount or details of the game that had been sold.

Sources say the cash is from a sale believed to have included red oryx.

The red oryx and common gemsbok are the same species, despite the dark-brown...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

