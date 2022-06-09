South Africa: Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala Buck Bucks - Groundhog Day, Brought to You By the ANC

8 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thamsanqa D Malinga

Thamsanqa D Malinga is director at Mkabayi Management Consultants; a writer, columnist, and political commentator, as well as author of Blame Me on Apartheid and A Dream Betrayed.

This drama that is playing out is just another ANC game being played using the state and political machinery as they skop, skiet and donner each other in the quest to occupy the top six positions in the party.

As I write this, it is Tuesday evening and Eskom has issued an impending load shedding notice. The City of Johannesburg's City Power has again issued one of its "Update on the Power Interruptions" memo. Well, this is just what one experiences each day, every week in this country, delivered by the government of that old "people's movement" -- the broad church called the African National Congress.

I know Eskom's load shedding and other service delivery related issues are no longer stuff that shocks South Africans. We have come to live the same sorry life, the same bulldust every day, with the weather being the only change we get to experience -- fortunately, the ruling party does not have control over that.

This week got the citizenry of the republic all chuffed up...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X