South Africa: Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala Buck Bucks - Groundhog Day, Brought to You By the ANC

opinion

Thamsanqa D Malinga is director at Mkabayi Management Consultants; a writer, columnist, and political commentator, as well as author of Blame Me on Apartheid and A Dream Betrayed.

This drama that is playing out is just another ANC game being played using the state and political machinery as they skop, skiet and donner each other in the quest to occupy the top six positions in the party.

As I write this, it is Tuesday evening and Eskom has issued an impending load shedding notice. The City of Johannesburg's City Power has again issued one of its "Update on the Power Interruptions" memo. Well, this is just what one experiences each day, every week in this country, delivered by the government of that old "people's movement" -- the broad church called the African National Congress.

I know Eskom's load shedding and other service delivery related issues are no longer stuff that shocks South Africans. We have come to live the same sorry life, the same bulldust every day, with the weather being the only change we get to experience -- fortunately, the ruling party does not have control over that.

This week got the citizenry of the republic all chuffed up...