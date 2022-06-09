Kenya: Intersex Person to Vie for Mukuru Kwa Njenga MCA Seat

8 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian Nakola

Kwamboka Kibagendi is the first intersex person to vie for a political seat in Kenya after he was nominated by Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to contest for the Mukuru Kwa Njenga Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat in the August elections.

Kwamboka has embraced their gender orientation and want to transform Mukuru Kwa Njenga, where they have lived since 2003.

Jinsiangu, an organisation championing the rights of Intersex, Transgender, and Gender Non-conforming people in Kenya, congratulated them for the achievement.

The Intersex individuals, for a long time have been fighting for recognition as the third gender in the country. In the census 2019, a step was made by recognizing the Intersex though it was a small but significant number which total to 1,524.

However, with appointment of Kibagendi, many hope that more Intersex individuals in Kenya will get more recognition and protection of their rights.

