Nigeria: Federal Govt Hands Over N92bn Abuja Airport 2nd Runway Site to CCECC

9 June 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremy

The federal government said it had handed over the construction site of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, second runway to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC).

This was contained in a tweet by the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

A total of 12,000 hectares of land was allocated for this aviation facility, which is reserved in the land bank of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Abuja runway project is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

However, the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in an interview with newsmen, stated that the runway became necessary in view of the fact that it was as critical as the economy of the country.

He said: "The runway was constructed over 30 years ago with no major repairs.

"The runway would serve the country for a long time after the repair. While construction is ongoing, the Kaduna airport served as an alternative."

In an interview, the managing director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Rabiu Yadudu, stated that the authority in the last three years had embarked on major repair of ageing equipment and components in the sector.

