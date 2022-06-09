South Africa: Umlazi Flood Victims Forced to Use Homemade Ferry Boats to Get to Work, School and Hospital

analysis

As cold weather swept through some parts of the Durban area early on Tuesday morning, a group of workers, schoolchildren and pregnant women queued on the bank of the Umlazi River.

These residents of Umlazi township and nearby informal settlements were waiting for rickety boats to take them across the river so they could get to work, schools and hospitals in Chatsworth.

The pedestrian bridge that connected Umlazi to Chatsworth was destroyed when floodwater caused electricity pylons to topple on to the bridge.

Now, the community has to rely on unsafe boats to get across the river.

One is a small, dilapidated vessel. Another four were made by youngsters from pallets and other materials who saw an opportunity to make a little cash by helping people to get across the seven-metre stretch of water.

Some residents chose to wade across the river.

Heavily pregnant Gugulethu Khumalo, 38, was in the queue, late for her appointment at Chatsworth's RK Khan Hospital. Once across the river, she still had to walk 15 minutes to the main road and get a taxi to the hospital.

Khumalo, who lives in Umlazi's E section, said she has three children who all have to get to...