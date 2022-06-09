South Africa: Umlazi Flood Victims Forced to Use Homemade Ferry Boats to Get to Work, School and Hospital

8 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Makhaye

As cold weather swept through some parts of the Durban area early on Tuesday morning, a group of workers, schoolchildren and pregnant women queued on the bank of the Umlazi River.

These residents of Umlazi township and nearby informal settlements were waiting for rickety boats to take them across the river so they could get to work, schools and hospitals in Chatsworth.

The pedestrian bridge that connected Umlazi to Chatsworth was destroyed when floodwater caused electricity pylons to topple on to the bridge.

Now, the community has to rely on unsafe boats to get across the river.

One is a small, dilapidated vessel. Another four were made by youngsters from pallets and other materials who saw an opportunity to make a little cash by helping people to get across the seven-metre stretch of water.

Some residents chose to wade across the river.

Heavily pregnant Gugulethu Khumalo, 38, was in the queue, late for her appointment at Chatsworth's RK Khan Hospital. Once across the river, she still had to walk 15 minutes to the main road and get a taxi to the hospital.

Khumalo, who lives in Umlazi's E section, said she has three children who all have to get to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X