South Africa: Inaction No Longer an Option - Fraser-Ramaphosa Conflict Marks New Aggressive Phase of ANC's Forever War

analysis

This toothpaste is not going to go back into the tube again and the ANC appears to be entering a completely new phase of near open warfare in which President Cyril Ramaphosa has little choice but to go on the offensive.

The repercussions of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm and his admission that it was not properly reported to police appear to mark the start of a new - near as hell to brutal - phase of warfare within the ANC.

Obviously, the former spy boss Arthur Fraser's goal was not to help the national interest but to help himself and hurt Ramaphosa.

And while it is true that Ramaphosa is under pressure, it is also true that he has important advantages, particularly his incumbency and the power of the state. Despite the important questions he has to answer about his personal finances and why he appeared to have strained multiple legal boundaries, it is likely that it will be his enemies in the ANC who end up on the losing side.

The crucial change may now be that he can no longer prioritise the unity of the ANC and the rebuilding of the state's capacity, but must...