South Africa: Inaction No Longer an Option - Fraser-Ramaphosa Conflict Marks New Aggressive Phase of ANC's Forever War

8 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

This toothpaste is not going to go back into the tube again and the ANC appears to be entering a completely new phase of near open warfare in which President Cyril Ramaphosa has little choice but to go on the offensive.

The repercussions of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm and his admission that it was not properly reported to police appear to mark the start of a new - near as hell to brutal - phase of warfare within the ANC.

Obviously, the former spy boss Arthur Fraser's goal was not to help the national interest but to help himself and hurt Ramaphosa.

And while it is true that Ramaphosa is under pressure, it is also true that he has important advantages, particularly his incumbency and the power of the state. Despite the important questions he has to answer about his personal finances and why he appeared to have strained multiple legal boundaries, it is likely that it will be his enemies in the ANC who end up on the losing side.

The crucial change may now be that he can no longer prioritise the unity of the ANC and the rebuilding of the state's capacity, but must...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X