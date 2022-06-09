Kenya: Over 246,000 Dead Kenyans in Voters Register - Chebukati

Nairobi — The preliminary audit report of the Voters Register has revealed that there are 246,465 dead voters on record.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati, there were also 481,711 duplicate records and 226,143 voters registered with Identification Cards that don't validly belong to them.

Chebukati further revealed that 164,269 were registered with invalid identification documents (IDs and Passports) that have to be addressed prior to certification and publishing of the register.

"Previously, the Commission had announced that it would certify and publish the register of voters on or before 9th June 2022. However, due to implementation of preliminary audit findings on the register, the Commission has decided to address the findings prior to certifying the register for publication on/or before 20th June 2022," he stated during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday night.

He pointed out that "the Commission is scheduled to receive the final audit report on 16th June 2022 and thereafter engage stakeholders on the final register of voters on 17th June 2022."

He also revealed that 160 disputes have been filed following the conclusion of the registration of aspirants for the various elective seats.

He however expressed confidence that the hearing of all the disputes will be concluded within the set timelines.

Chebukati stated that the commission will open a 10-day window for aggrieved aspirants to lodge their complaints with the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee.

"Some individuals may want to go to court but come to the end of this month, we shall be proceeding to prepare the ballot papers," he said.

Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi, Reuben Kigame (Independent), and Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance) on Tuesday intimated that they will proceed to the committee to lodge complaints after his application for nomination as a presidential candidate was rejected by the IEBC for lack of a university degree.

County Returning officers in Kiambu and Mombasa on Tuesday referred UDA nominee for Kiambu Senate seat Karungo wa Thang'wa and Wiper's Mombasa Gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko to the resolution team.

The IEBC boss further revealed that the commission will conduct a simulation of the technology to be used during August elections on Thursday.

He however stated that IEBC has pushed the gazettement of Voters Register to June 20 to enable the rectification of anomalies revealed during KPMG audit.