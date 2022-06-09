Rwanda: Manchester United Forward Emeran Visits Rwanda

8 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Noam Emeran, a winger for Manchester United's U-23 side and son of former Rwandan international Emeran Fritz, is in Rwanda on a private visit.

The 19-year-old is said to be in the country to visit family, including his mother.

He shared about his visit to Rwanda on his twitter account, posting a 15-second video which said "Rwanda, the heart of Africa".

Times Sport understands that the local football governing body (Ferwafa) has initiated contact with the quick-fleet forward in view of playing for Rwanda in international football.

Noam, who recently extended his contract at Manchester United, is eligible to represent Rwanda and France but has not featured for either country yet.

