Nigeria: #APCPrimaries - Buhari Congratulates Tinubu, Commends Delegates for Making 'Right Decision'

Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, is the ruling All Progressives Congress candidate for the 2023 presidential contest.

"Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support," Mr Buhari was quoted as saying by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday congratulated the winner of his party's presidential primary, Bola Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tinubu defeated 12 other aspirants to emerge the candidate at the primary concluded at the Eagle Square in Abuja Wednesday.

Mr Buhari also thanked the over 2,000 APC "delegates for making the right decision leading to the emergence of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu."

Many Nigerians had thought Mr Buhari was against Mr Tinubu's candidacy especially after the party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the president had adopted Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate.

Mr Lawan came fourth in the primaries behind Mr Tinubu, ex-minister Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Read the full statement by Mr Shehu below.

"Now our party must unite behind our candidate to achieve victory at the 2023 elections so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption.

"During the Primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

"In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us.

"Because what we can all agree is that the APC remains the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. But the way to demonstrate that we can get on with this job is to unite.

"The movement we created in 2013 is beyond individuals. Together, we made history by becoming the first party in our country's history to unseat a party in power and propel our candidate into the Presidency through a peaceful democratic transfer of power.

"We strongly believe that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will safeguard and improve on this democratic achievement and legacy. He is the right candidate for Nigeria's aspiration because he is the APC's candidate and under the continued stewardship of our party. Nigeria can achieve greatness and fulfil its destiny in Africa and the World.

"The high point of this extraordinary convention of our party was the energy of the presidential aspirants and it is from amongst them that we have chosen the most popular leader.

"I recognize and commend the enthusiasm and self-confidence amongst our party men and women.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)