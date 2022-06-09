Malawi: Centre for Mindset Change Cautions Politicians On Use of Offensive Language On the Electorate

Centre for Mindset Change (CMC) has warned that the tendency by politicians and Cabinet ministers to use offensive language on the public podia has potential to inculcate a culture of "disrespecting and insulting one another" among future generations.

CMC Executive Director Phillip Kamangirah was reacting to the remarks by the Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola who called Malawians 'some frogs' for demanding that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera should slow down his travel in line with his austerity measures.

Kamangirah said CMC is shocked by remarks Matola made at the inauguration of Golomoti Solar Power Plant Project on the 6th June,2022.

He said the minister's remarks are naturally demeaning to humanity; politically unacceptable, morally illogical and above all not worthy coming from a Cabinet Minister, who is a beneficiary of the hard earned tax he is recklessly and insensitively enjoying from the poor and suffering Malawians he is calling frogs today.

"As an institution of governance, we unconditionally call upon Mr. Ibrahim Matola to apologize to Malawians for such remarks. Mr. Ibrahim Matola should remember that he is holding that ministerial position for purposes of serving the people of Malawi and not frogs," he said.

Kamangirah reminded the minister that power is given on trust by the people and that calling such people frogs is not just merely rude, it is also a serious iota of mediocrity which is associated with power drunkenness.

"What the Cabinet Minister displayed is undemocratic, disgraceful and dishonourable to the people of Malawi. We call upon all politicians to stop taking Malawians for granted. All Politicians should stop walking faster than their shadows. All politicians should not grow taller than their normal size and they should not grow wings that will cover their ears at a supersonic speed as a result of power.

"All Malawians deserve better. We are not ready as a nation and a people to watch dishonourable individuals who are using our hard earned tax money to insult or disrespect us by even calling the people of Malawi frogs," he said.