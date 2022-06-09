Malawi: ACB Summons Msukwa

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned former Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa for questioning on Thursday in Lilongwe.

Lawyer representing Msukwa, Chimwemwe Kalua has confirmed.

But Kalua says Msukwa has asked for the re-scheduling of the meeting with the ACB to Friday because he will be engaged with other court cases in Blantyre on Thursday.

Msukwa was arrested early this year for alleged involvement in a land corruption deal with Ashok Nair when Msukwa was minister of lands in President Lazarus Chakwera's cabinet.