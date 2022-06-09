Tanzania: World Vision Launches Child Protection Programme

The recently launched programme is set to raise awareness on communities' participation in the management of children's rights to address violence against children in rural areas.

Implemented by World vision Tanzania (WVT) through Endabash Area programme, the project is said to have registered positive results in addressing violence against children in rural communities.

Speaking here recently WVT official Denis Kweka said for years stakeholders have been working to fight for children's right without cooperation from the community, exacerbating criminal related offences against the children in Karatu district.

"It takes a village to raise a child, so goes an adage, it is therefore important to engage the communities in protecting our children," he said.

Mr Kweka expounded further that it had taken note of the positive participation of the communities since the project's inception.

According to WVT official, the project was now contributing to sustainable well-being in quality education, better health, spiritual well-being and child protection.

"It also entails at reducing Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), child marriage, early pregnancy among young girls," he explained.

Mr Kweka further disclosed that they had rolled out a latest technology of producing female sanitary pads which allow school going girls to live comfortably, but also makes them more confident and increases their chances of staying in school.

On her part, the director of Globalized and Enlightened Society Organization (GAESO) Happyness Kimaro underscored stakeholders' participation in ending children sufferings in the society.

She also took note of misconceptions and beliefs that hinder girl child education. World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice.