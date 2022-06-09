Malawi: Anti-Martha Chizuma Grouping Postpones Sealing of ACB Offices

The Anti-Martha Chizuma grouping says it has postponed its decision to seal off offices of graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday.

At a press conference, the grouping leaders say the exercise has been postponed to a later date.

One of the leaders of the Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa Redson Munlo said this follows discussions they had with Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr. Lawfold Palani.

They cited an international football match in the city and the 21 days that President Lazarus Chakwera gave to ACB Director General Martha Chizuma to investigate suspects named in Satter's alleged corruption case in United Kingdom and subsequently issue a report.

Munlo however said his group will continue to push for the firing of Chizuma.

President Chakwera has pledged his support for Martha Chizuma vowing that she is not going anywhere let alone sacked.