Malawi: Anti-Martha Chizuma Grouping Postpones Sealing of ACB Offices

8 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Anti-Martha Chizuma grouping says it has postponed its decision to seal off offices of graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday.

At a press conference, the grouping leaders say the exercise has been postponed to a later date.

One of the leaders of the Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa Redson Munlo said this follows discussions they had with Lilongwe District Commissioner Dr. Lawfold Palani.

They cited an international football match in the city and the 21 days that President Lazarus Chakwera gave to ACB Director General Martha Chizuma to investigate suspects named in Satter's alleged corruption case in United Kingdom and subsequently issue a report.

Munlo however said his group will continue to push for the firing of Chizuma.

President Chakwera has pledged his support for Martha Chizuma vowing that she is not going anywhere let alone sacked.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X