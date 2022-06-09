Malawi: Ministry Closes Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre

8 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The Ministry of Tourism has closed Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

Ministry officials say the closure follows the hotel failure to pay the annual Tourism and Hotel License fee.

According to tourism officials, the hotel has failed to pay the fees despite several reminders.

The license expired in 2021.

Minister of Tourism Michael Usi accompanied by officials from the ministry is conducting a hotel inspection exercise in the city of Blantyre.

The hotel will be required to pay a fine of K50,000 before it reopens.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X