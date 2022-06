The Prime Minister of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble has sent a message to the people of Mogadishu about the lockdown of the streets.

Roble appealed to the public to be patient with the closure of roads in the capital during the inauguration ceremony as high-level officials and delegates are arriving in the country.

He has instructed police to provide transport to medical facilities for people who have illnesses while roads are closed from Wednesday night at 10 pm to Thursday at 5 pm.