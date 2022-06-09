Liberia: The Lofa County Delayed Senatorial By-Election Is Now Slated for June 28

Monrovia — The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has set Tuesday, June 28, 2022, as the new date for the conduct of the delayed Lofa County By-election.

There Senate's Plenary decision was triggered by a communication received from the National Elections Commission (NEC) requesting the Liberian Senate to set a new date for the Lofa County Bye-Election.

The electoral law provides that when the Constitutional date for election fails, the National Elections Commission should write the National Legislature to set a new date; with this provision, the Senate Plenary on its 27th Day Sitting through the leadership reported that both Houses Leadership met and agreed to have Tuesday, June 28, 2022, set as the new date for the Bye-election.

In May 2022, the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission has announced that the Lofa County by-election scheduled for May 10, 2022, is postponed and will not be held as expected due to ongoing legal issues between the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Unity Party (UP) and the All Liberian Party (ALP).

Making the announcement, the chairperson of the Commission, Mrs. Davidetta Brown Lansannah also announced the NEC has received the budgeted amount of US$1.2 million for the conduct of the election in Lofa County.

As it is, the NEC is awaiting a mandate from the Legislature to schedule a new date for the conduct of the election and it is believed that lawmakers have made an early return because of the situation involving the NEC and the Lofa County by-election.

The Supreme Court now has to decide whether or not the candidate on the ticket of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) should be allowed to contest in the Special Senatorial By-Election in Lofa County.

The decision came after NEC Hearing Office claimed that he lacks jurisdiction to render any judgment in the matter due to the constitutional questions and concerns raised.

The NEC staff ruled that due to the constitutional issues, in this case, the NEC is hereby prohibited from proceeding with any action regarding the endorsement of the Unity Party's candidate for the Lofa County Senatorial by-election until the Supreme Court considers the constitutional questions involved.