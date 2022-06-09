Liberia: 28-Yr-Old Allegedly Strangulates Girlfriend to Death

8 June 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Mohammed Barry goes by the nickname "Monster" on the soccer field and such a monster he has been to his girlfriend, Annie Lomas, whom he allegedly strangulated to death on Monday out of sheer jealousy.

He has been arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and is currently in detention.

Agogo Barry formerly played for Bomi county and Mighty Barrolle FC as an attacker allegedly killed his girlfriend during the early morning hour of June 6, 2022, in the Iron Gate community, Brewerville City District 17, Montserrado County.

Barrie and Lymas once lived in Tubmanburg, Bom. County, and later moved to Iron Gate Brewerville where she met her untimely death.

The 28-year-old alleged killer wrote a letter on two sheets to the girl's family and even called the girl's mother to pick up her daughter's dead body after he allegedly killed her.

According to reports, Barry attempted to commit suicide after leaving a note for his family, friends, and fans. However, this did not go according to plan, and witnesses said he called the victim's parents to come and pick up her body after he regained consciousness.

On the suicide note, Barry's justification for killing his girlfriend was abandonment by her after turning against his family for her sake.

Agogo Barry was a promising talent and had great prospects for a great career in soccer.

Addressing the media on Tuesday Liberia National Police spokesman Moses Carter said the news of the killing was brought to the attention of the LNP Zone 6 Depot by Barry's landlord.

According to Mr. Carter, Barry was arrested in a community around the Risks Institute as he tried to flee from justice.

The police spokesman disclosed that remains of the late Annie Lomax have been deposited at the JFK Medical.

"The family of the late Annie can be assured that suspect Barry will be made to face the law of the country, and Liberians can be assured that the LNP is committed to fighting crimes," Carter said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X