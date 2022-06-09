Liberia: 28-Yr-Old Allegedly Strangulates Girlfriend to Death

Monrovia — Mohammed Barry goes by the nickname "Monster" on the soccer field and such a monster he has been to his girlfriend, Annie Lomas, whom he allegedly strangulated to death on Monday out of sheer jealousy.

He has been arrested by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and is currently in detention.

Agogo Barry formerly played for Bomi county and Mighty Barrolle FC as an attacker allegedly killed his girlfriend during the early morning hour of June 6, 2022, in the Iron Gate community, Brewerville City District 17, Montserrado County.

Barrie and Lymas once lived in Tubmanburg, Bom. County, and later moved to Iron Gate Brewerville where she met her untimely death.

The 28-year-old alleged killer wrote a letter on two sheets to the girl's family and even called the girl's mother to pick up her daughter's dead body after he allegedly killed her.

According to reports, Barry attempted to commit suicide after leaving a note for his family, friends, and fans. However, this did not go according to plan, and witnesses said he called the victim's parents to come and pick up her body after he regained consciousness.

On the suicide note, Barry's justification for killing his girlfriend was abandonment by her after turning against his family for her sake.

Agogo Barry was a promising talent and had great prospects for a great career in soccer.

Addressing the media on Tuesday Liberia National Police spokesman Moses Carter said the news of the killing was brought to the attention of the LNP Zone 6 Depot by Barry's landlord.

According to Mr. Carter, Barry was arrested in a community around the Risks Institute as he tried to flee from justice.

The police spokesman disclosed that remains of the late Annie Lomax have been deposited at the JFK Medical.

"The family of the late Annie can be assured that suspect Barry will be made to face the law of the country, and Liberians can be assured that the LNP is committed to fighting crimes," Carter said.