Liberia: AML Inducts 19 Young Professionals

ArcelorMittal Liberia has inducted 19 young Liberians into its workforce as part of its special professional development program.

The 19 highly motivated university graduates were inducted into the company's young professional Program after a month of rigorous vetting.

Speaking at the formal induction in Monrovia Thursday, ArcelorMittal's head of Organizational Development and Human Resources, Rose Kingston 19 young Liberians have proven to be some of the best and most talented people in Liberia.

She said the process of selecting the 19 talents was firmly merit-based with the focus to learn and gain hands-on working experience with the goal of absorbing them.

"You went to the process fair and square, no one helped you and so we are proud of that", she said.

Integrity, she stressed, must be the hallmark of yardstick with which they can perform their duties over the period of their training.

In the next 10 months, the young professionals will join various departments in ArcelorMittal and experience structured career development, mentorship and training to prepare with the professional skills and experience needed to be job-ready.

They are instructed to work closely with departments, including operations to provide administrative and technical support and should be willing to help with tasks assigned by supervisors.

The young professionals will also be involved in upcoming projects, as well as assisting with the current operations of AML.

After a period of ten months, one of the 19 young professionals is required to submit a report on learning outcomes in addition to a monthly report.

The company uses these tools to evaluate job-related performance output.

This is key to deciding whether or not a candidate can be absorbed for permanent employment with ArcelorMittal

Responding on behalf of the 19-inductee induction, one of the successful candidates -Louise Mabudu said it was a huge win to be successful among 256 applicants, as far as reports are concerned.

Louise thanked ArcelorMittal for the opportunity and said young professionals are "hungry for knowledge" and that they expect to be given every support on the job.

"On behalf of all of us, really want to appreciate the ArcelorMittal family for this opportunity", a smiling Louise noted.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal Liberia announced the start of recruitment of interns under its flagship Young Professionals Program (YPP)

The company said it was looking for "highly motivated and personable interns" who are eager to seek job exposure at the company and learn by assisting several AML departments.

Though successful in the YPP selection process will have the opportunity to benefit from the application of real-world financial modeling, supply chain analyses, environmental and geo-technical operations and reporting among others by our experienced team.

They learn the interested field from top to bottom and can complete the internship ready to undertake career choices

with excellent skills, a vital aspect of the program for which applicants are required to have strong communication skills and understand the importance of the role they want to assume.

Educational Requirements of a bachelor's degree obtained within 1-3 years from the date of application, a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above at the time of graduation, a verifiable transcript, and proof of graduation are required during application.