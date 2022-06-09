Eritrea: Mr. Zeru Woldemicael Passed Away

8 June 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The General Manager of the National Insurance Corporation, Mr. Zeru Woldemicael passed away on 7 June at the age of 72 due to long illness.

Mr. Zeru Woldemicael after working in various countries in the insurance sector worked as General Manager of the National Insurance Corporation of Eritrea since 1991 and played pivotal role in the establishment and expansion of the corporation through popularization of judicious packages for lower segments of the society.

Mr. Zeru Woldemicael is survived by his wife and four children.

The funeral service of Mr. Zeru was conducted today, 8 June at the Tsetserat Cemetery in Asmara.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of Mr. Zeru Woldemicael, the National Insurance Corporation expressed condolence to family and friends.

