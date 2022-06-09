Nigeria: Photojournalist Abducted On Nigerian Highway

His abductors are demanding N50 million ransom.

A photojournalist working with the Ebonyi State Government House has been abducted, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The man, identified as Uchenna Nwube, was abducted by suspected kidnappers on Okigwe-Aba-Enugu Expressway.

Mr Nwube, who was allowed access to his phone by the kidnappers, told reporters they abducted him at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“I was kidnapped today, June 8, while returning to Abakaliki from Aba, and I had some people in my car.

Mr Nwube said his abductors were demanding N50 million ransom.

“I do not know how and when I can get such money,” he told fellow journalists over the phone. “Please, I need help.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Chris Anyanwu, advised the victim to be calm with his abductors.

“The area (where) the incident occurred is not within our jurisdiction in Ebonyi. That place is between Imo and Abia,” Mr Anyanwu, a superintendent of police, said.

Abduction for ransom is now one of the dominant crimes across various Nigerian cities.

Politicians, entrepreneurs, and anyone with good financial worth, including school children, are easy targets.

Two clerics, including a Catholic priest , were recently abducted in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.

Both clerics were later released, apparently after the payment of ransom.

The Methodist Prelate in Nigeria, Samuel Kanu, was abducted about two week ago along with the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark, the prelate's chaplain and driver.

They were abducted on a Sunday by gunmen operating on the Okigwe/Isuochi axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The three were later set free after the payment of N100 million ransom.

(NAN)