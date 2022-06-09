Sudan: 'Relative Calm' As Sudan Govt Forces Quell Deadly South Kordofan Fighting

Abu Jubeiha — A 'relative calm' has returned to Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan, after Sudan government forces were deployed to the area following tribal violence that erupted at the weekend. The death toll from the fighting between Kenana and Hawazma tribesmen on Sunday and Monday has risen to 11, while at least 35 others were reportedly wounded from both sides of the conflict.

Residents of Abu Jubeiha told Radio Dabanga that the town witnessed violence and tensions in the past days. The fighting that broke out between Hawazma and Kenana tribesmen in Abu Jubeiha on Sunday evening continued until Monday noon. Markets and government offices in the town were closed completely.

They said that among the dead was a teacher who was hit by a stray bullet inside his house. They also say that among the wounded were two cases of 'random shooting', including a woman who was wounded inside her house.

Health sources report that Abu Jubeiha Hospital is overcrowded. The hospital is run by a medical assistant and is short of medicines, including first aid equipment. They said many more ambulances are needed to transfer the seriously injured to better equipped hospitals in Kosti or El Obeid.

Governor

The governor of South Kordofan, Mousa Jabur, confirmed the military control over the events.

He told Radio Dabanga on Monday that he contacted the commanders of the military units stationed in Kadugli and Abu Jubeiha and they confirmed their control over the security situation. He further indicated the need to send more support based on information received from residents of the town. Jabur said at the time that at least five people were killed on both sides and said that the statistics available so far were inaccurate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sources confirmed to Radio Dabanga from Abu Jubeiha that the Military Hospital in the town received three dead and seven wounded from one of the parties to the conflict.

UNITAMS

In a reaction via social media, Volker Perthes, UN Special Representative for Sudan, and head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), expressed his deep concern over the clashes between local communities in Abu Jubeiha. "I call on security forces to secure the area and ensure the protection of civilians, and urge local leaders to undertake mediation efforts," Perthes said.