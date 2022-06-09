Sudan Doctors - 'Death Toll in Anti-Putsch Protests Now Over 100'

Khartoum / Omdurman — The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) announced that the number of victims of the repression of peaceful pro-democracy anti-putsch demonstrations has risen to over 100, after the killing of a protester (of South Sudanese origin) who was participating a procession in Omdurman. The man died of shotgun wounds to the chest. Most recently, a five-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run incident with a police vehicle. International representatives in Sudan have released a statement expressing "regret and concern".

In a field report yesterday, the CCSD confirmed 31 cases of injuries during the June 6 processions, including 23 cases of 'scattered gunshots', probably fired from shotguns. These include injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen. Two demonstrators sustained injuries to the head and an eye as a result of tear gas canisters fired directly at to the demonstrators, the doctors say. If one counts the three protesters killed in Sennar last month, the true death toll lies at 103.

The CCSD says that Rawan Tarig Elyas (5) was killed in the densely populated El Kalakla neighbourhood in south-west Khartoum on Tuesday, after being run over by a vehicle belonging to the Central Reserve Police forces. The Southern Khartoum Resistance Committees Coordination confirmed the death, saying that the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident.

International reaction

In a reaction to the grisly 'milestone' of 100 dead, the Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the USA, and the Delegation of the European Union to Sudan "note with deep regret and concern" the death of the 100th civilian killed in protests since the October 25 military coup in 2021.

In a joint statement yesterday, the embassies say: "We deeply regret the loss of Sudanese lives, killed in large-scale attacks and violence across the country during the same period. The loss of life and many injured represent a heavy toll for the people of Sudan. We would like to extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the victims. The latest killing adds to the ongoing suffering of the Sudanese people during this period of severe economic hardship and rising conflict in many regions of Sudan.

"We once again call on the authorities to undertake further confidence-building measures, such as: ensuring an effective end to the use of force against protesters; lifting emergency decrees; ensuring progress on ongoing investigations into human rights violations; and releasing those arrested for their political opinions under emergency legislation."

The joint statement asserts that these measures can help revitalize the search for common ground and allow the international community to return to full engagement in accompanying Sudan on its path to democracy.

"We remember all victims today, across Sudan, just as we recommit to support to the Sudanese people in their pursuit for freedom, peace, justice, and the rule of law," the international joint statement concludes.

Human rights

At the end of a four-day visit to Sudan last week, the UN Expert on Human Rights in Sudan, Adama Dieng, expressed his deep concern at the human rights situation in the county. He criticised the human rights violations documented since the coup d'état on October 25 last year, the worsening of economic and social rights since the coup, he said in a press conference in Khartoum.