Gambia: Higher Education Minister Continues Tour to Skill Centres Across the Country

Professor Pierre Gomez, the Minister of Higher Education Research Science and Technology, accompanied by MRC Holland Foundation Country Coordinator, Henrietta Sonko, continued their visits to skill centres across the Country.

Minister Gomez, while speaking to journalists, revealed that they are expecting to handover Kanilai Skill Centre by September, 2022.

According to him, MRC Holland Foundation is currently working on the construction of two dormitory blocks that can accommodate approximately 128 pupils, including 64 girls and 64 boys.

However, the seasoned educationist explained that there is so much work to be done with other training blocks, and that it is time to work with development partners to make sure 2022 becomes a game changer.

"We know the malaise of Higher Education, it is now time to work on the solution," Hon. Gomez stated.

He said Kanilai Skill Centre, once operational, will offer trainings in these areas; namely Welding and Fabrication, Carpentry and Joinery, Masonry, Motor Vehicle Mechanics, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Electrical Installation, Satellite/Solar Installation and Maintenance, as well as Computer Science and IT, Tailoring and Dress Making, Shoe design and Pattern Making, Bakery and Pastries, Panel Beating, and Foundry Technology

At Ndemban Skill Centre, he visited the Electrical/Electronic and Engineering block, Automotive block, Administrative block and Dormitories. The dormitories are being built by MRC Holland foundation as part of efforts complementing government's interventions towards making available living quarters for students upon the completion of the centre.

The Minister observed that there is significant work pending, especially with regards to finishing of the three blocks.

To this effect, Hon. Gomez plans to engage the Project Coordination Unit (PCU), Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and relevant stakeholders to make sure pending works are completed and furnished accordingly.

Minister Gomez emphasised that the Ndemban Skill Centre should be completed by September 2022, adding that the aim of MoHERST is to decentralise TVET and make it accessible to students across the country.

He disclosed that the Ndemban Centre will afford students the opportunity to learn skills that will be beneficial to their communities. This, he said, will boost young people who are engaged in skills learning to get employment, which helps to curb rural urban drift and irregular migration.

The Ndemban Centre will offer skills training similar to that of Kanilai. He finally thanked MRC Holland Foundation for investing in education.