Rwanda: Six Players Extend Their Stay at Espoir

Six players have committed their future at Rusizi-based top flight club Espoir FC for the next two years in a deal that will keep them at the club until June 2024.

Over half of Espoir's squad will have their contracts expire at the end of this season and the club is already considering to extend the contracts for some key players.

They include Philbert Shyaka, Girbert Mutijima, Claude Kuradusenge, Jacques Ahishakiye, Valens Iyakaremye and Yussuf Niyitanga.

The club has struggled to impress during the 2021/2022 Rwanda premier league and its management is already looking to bring in new additions for the coach to prepare for the new season as soon as possible.

Espoir now sit eighth on the league table with 34 points and are assured of playing in the top flight league next season as they are now nine points clear of relegation.