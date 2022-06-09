Rwanda: Six Players Extend Their Stay at Espoir

8 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Six players have committed their future at Rusizi-based top flight club Espoir FC for the next two years in a deal that will keep them at the club until June 2024.

Over half of Espoir's squad will have their contracts expire at the end of this season and the club is already considering to extend the contracts for some key players.

They include Philbert Shyaka, Girbert Mutijima, Claude Kuradusenge, Jacques Ahishakiye, Valens Iyakaremye and Yussuf Niyitanga.

The club has struggled to impress during the 2021/2022 Rwanda premier league and its management is already looking to bring in new additions for the coach to prepare for the new season as soon as possible.

Espoir now sit eighth on the league table with 34 points and are assured of playing in the top flight league next season as they are now nine points clear of relegation.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X