Rwanda: World Food Safety Day - Call for 'Hygienic Practices' in Food and Agricultural Sectors

An estimated 600 million, almost 1 in 10 people globally, fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420,000 die every year. Children under 5 years of age carry 40 per cent of the foodborne disease burden, with 125,000 deaths every year, World Health Organisation states.

According to The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Rwanda, Foodborne illnesses are usually infectious or toxic in nature and caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances entering the body through contaminated food or water.

David Phiri, the FAO Sub regional Coordinator for Eastern Africa, says that matters of improving hygiene practices in the food and agricultural sectors, and helping to reduce the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance along the food chain and in the environment, raising awareness and supporting farmers is needed.

"Governments and development partners need to raise awareness for farmers and all actors in the value chain about food safety, and they need extensive capacity building. World Food Safety Day is a reminder that food safety is everyone's concern," he says.

"A war against hunger is very complex. We have to support farmers for better production so we get food for all but at the same time, the quality of what they eat also matters. That's why FAO's work is embedded in four Betters- Better production, better nutrition, better environment, and a better life for all. A sustainably developed world needs to have those four betters," Phiri adds.

Joseph Karemera, a registered dietician explained that unsafe food is not easy to tell because most bacteria and viruses, which cause food poisoning, don't mostly change food appearance or smell.

"The reason is simple, bacteria, virus or fungi grow on food when exposed, when contaminated food is consumed those bacteria invade the body and from there, you get ill. Another way is that they can grow on food or food products then they produce toxins and when those toxins get absorbed in the body they cause disease or affect how the body works," he said.

Diseases that can arise from eating unsafe food

Claudine Umulisa, a nutritionist at Nutrisante Rwanda, said that diseases that can arise from eating unsafe food are salmonella poisoning, E. coli infection, and listeriosis.

Others can be Clostridium perfringens. Campylobacter.

"Unsafe food can cause diseases because it can contain harmful bacteria, viruses, or parasites that can make people sick. These diseases can cause serious health problems, including vomiting, diarrhoea, hepatitis, typhoid fever, and even death," she says.

She also adds that children are the most affected by the foodborne disease because their immune systems are still developing, and they are more likely to experience severe symptoms than adults.

Young children also may not be able to communicate that they are feeling sick, so they may not receive the necessary treatment. Additionally, children are more likely to come in contact with contaminated food than adults because they are more likely to put things in their mouths and they may not be as careful about washing their hands.

Food associated with foodborne illnesses

Raw foods of animal origin, that is, raw meat and poultry, raw eggs, unpasteurised milk, and raw shellfish are the most likely to be contaminated.

Fruits and vegetables can also be contaminated with animal waste, when manure is used to fertilise produce in the field, or unclean water is used for washing the produce.

Raw sprouts are particularly concerning, because the conditions under which they are sprouted are ideal for growing microbes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unpasteurised fruit juices or cider can also be contaminated if there are pathogens on the fruit that is used to make it.

Any food item that is touched by a person who is ill with vomiting or diarrhoea, or who has recently had such an illness, can become contaminated.

Anybody can get sick from the food they consume. Bacteria can cause food poisoning. After eating food that has been contaminated with germs or toxic substances, you can suffer from food poisoning or foodborne illnesses.

Umulisa advises that, to prevent diseases that arise from unsafe food, one way is to look at the date on the package and make sure that it is not expired, or check the food and see if it has any mould on it.

World Food Safety Day, celebrated on June 7, was established by WHO with the intention of drawing attention and mobilising action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health.