Nigeria/Sierra Leone: Super Eagles Will Show Strength Against Sierra Leone - Peseiro

Soccer ball.
9 June 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has declared that the Super Eagles will go out in full force when they take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja will be played behind closed doors.

Speaking during Wednesday's pre-match press conference, the Portuguese gaffer said despite the 4-4 draw in the last game between both sides in November 2020, the Super Eagles are a better side than their opponents.

He said "Our team is better than Sierra-Leone and we will show our strength against them tomorrow," he said.

He further refuted reports that he wasn't involved in the selection of the players for the match.

"It is my job to call the players. It is better to attack the coach than the players. I try to protect the players," he noted.

In the same vein, Captain of the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, urged Nigerians to support the team and put behind their failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

"It was sad for everyone as it was a tough moment for all of us. We are ready to make Nigerians proud again. We need to keep pushing. We can fall and we will rise again," said Musa.

He praised the coaching skills of his new manager, saying a lot of positive changes will be witnessed sooner than later.

"I have enjoyed the two training sessions with him. He has been able to pass his message to us well.

"He said what we lack is our concentration and he believes in us. So, it is left for us to prove him right and a lot of things will change in the team plays," he assured.

