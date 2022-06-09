South Africa: Allow Law Enforcement Agencies to Probe President's Farm Robbery

9 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza says law enforcement agencies should be allowed to investigate the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm without any interference.

The Deputy President said this when he was responding to a supplementary question by the DA's Deputy Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube. The question was asked as the Deputy President was dealing with questions related to performance agreements between the President and members of the Executive.

"I think that has been reported to the police and I take it that we should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and finally, make their investigation known.

"If they want to charge the President, they will do so at a proper time, so I think we should allow that process to unfold," he said.

In another follow up question, the EFF's Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi asked the Deputy President if he would be ready to resume the Presidential responsibilities, as provided for in the Constitution, in the event that the President heeded to calls for him to step down.

"I don't think we have reached any point that seeks to say the President must step down," he said, adding that the different institutions of the country must be allowed to investigate and make a determination on the matter.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

