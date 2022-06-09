South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Appoints Judge Rogers As Constitutional Court Judge

press release

President Ramaphosa appoints Judge Rogers as Constitutional Court judge

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 174(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, appointed Judge Owen Lloyd Rogers as a Judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa.

Judge Rogers is a highly experienced Judge who has been serving as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court. He has been on the bench for the past 9 years following many years in legal private practice.

The appointment of Judge Rogers as Constitutional Court Judge follows the President's consultation with the Chief Justice and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly, the interviews conducted by the Judicial Services Commission and their recommendation of four names for the President to consider.

President Ramaphosa wishes Judge Rogers well in his new role, which takes effect from 01 August 2022.

Media enquires: Mr Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President on +27 82 835 6315