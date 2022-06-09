South Africa: DPSA Concerned About Threats Levelled Against the DG in the Presidency

The Department of Public Service and Administration has expressed concern in the wake of threats levelled against the Director General in The Presidency, Phindile Baleni.

Baleni, who coordinates Government's efforts to act against corruption was recently threatened for doing this work.

The Department has said public servants have a duty to uphold the values espoused by the Constitution and as such to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times.

This means that public servants always have to consider to do what is right, even when no one is looking.

It also means public servants have to report all observed fraud, corruption, nepotism, maladministration and any other act, which constitutes a contravention of any law, as this is required in terms of Regulations 13(e) and 14(q)) of the Public Service Regulations, 2016. At times this may be uncomfortable, or sometimes even dangerous.

The DPSA is therefore applauding public servants who report that which they observed to be wrong at their workplaces.

The DPSA said in support of those brave public servants who take the Constitution seriously, Heads of Department are reminded of their duty to adopt a reporting policy and reporting mechanisms, as is required in terms of the Public Service Regulations, 2016, and the Protected Disclosures Act, 2000 (Act No 26 of 2000).

"The levelling of threats against and attacks on public servants exposing wrong-doing is condemned in the most serious way," the department said in a statement.

The Guide on the reporting of Unethical Conduct, Corruption and Non-Compliance in the Public Service (2018) provides more information in this regard, especially about the duty to ensure confidential reporting and to protect employees who are threatened after reporting.