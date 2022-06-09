Rwanda: Taekwondo - Rwanda to Host Senior African Championship

Rwanda will host the 2022 Africa Senior Taekwondo Championship which is slated from July 13th to July 17th.

The event which will take place at the Kigali Arena will see 19 teams battling for medals in various categories in the defensive sport.

217 Taekwondo Sports athletes from 19 teams are expected to compete in the four-day event.

Rwanda, which is an emerging force in the sport on the continent, will be aiming to win some medals in the competition.

Among the various forms of Taekwondo, the athletes will compete in are Poomsae and Kyorungi.