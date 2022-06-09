Rwanda: Taekwondo - Rwanda to Host Senior African Championship

9 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda will host the 2022 Africa Senior Taekwondo Championship which is slated from July 13th to July 17th.

The event which will take place at the Kigali Arena will see 19 teams battling for medals in various categories in the defensive sport.

217 Taekwondo Sports athletes from 19 teams are expected to compete in the four-day event.

Rwanda, which is an emerging force in the sport on the continent, will be aiming to win some medals in the competition.

Among the various forms of Taekwondo, the athletes will compete in are Poomsae and Kyorungi.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X