South Africa: Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Probes Stench Over Parts of Gauteng

9 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment probing stench over parts of Gauteng

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is investigating the source of the stench over parts of Gauteng in the past two days.

The Department has noted concerns about the strong smell and is in the process of determining whether prevailing wind and weather conditions have contributed to the stench travelling over a long distance from another province, as was the case when a similar incident was reported in 2021.

