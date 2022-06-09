South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams Launches Only Black Owned Call Centre, 09 Jun

9 June 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to launch the only black owned call centre

The Minister for Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will launch the Dastile Wealth Insure (DWI) call centre in East London, on 09 June 2022. Dastile Wealth Insure is an empowerment based financial services provider, with a focus on empowering unemployed youth in townships and rural areas.

The call centre currently employs 64 people in East London, and has created over 350 across the Eastern Cape. The call centre was founded by Mr. Vuyo Dastile with the aim to maintain job security for unemployed youth. The purpose of the establishment is to expand the capabilities of disadvantaged youth in customer care, sales and marketing - a fast growing field in the country and the world at large.

DWI has committed to create up to 500 jobs within the next 5 years with a core focus on unemployed youth with disabilities and females, to teach them the necessary skills through learnership programmes with services SETA.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams will be joined and supported by the Executive Mayor of Buffalo City District Municipality, Cllr. Xola Pakati and key partners at the Metro including BPESA and Inseta.

