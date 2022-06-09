Nigeria: Petrol Tanker Fire Kills One, Razes Property in Jos

A fire outbreak from a petrol-laden tanker that fell at the Polo roundabout in Jos, Plateau State has left one person dead while property worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Among the property destroyed are parts of the Veterinary Teaching Hospital of the University of Jos, the Jos Metropolitan Development Board shopping complex, the Oando petrol station as well as some nearby makeshift shops.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday when residents were still in the bed but it was gathered that the tanker had a failed break at the roundabout which is notorious for such incidents.

A resident of Gada Biu, Yakubu Nyam said he was asleep when a loud noise woke him up, he thought it was "another crisis as I saw a fire burning not far from my house."

Nyam added he went out and saw other residents moving towards the scene where it was discovered that "the tanker fell and went up in flames burning shops, vehicles and other property."

Frantic efforts were made to contact the State Fire Service in the nearby Kabong Satellite market but it was gathered that there was no prompt response because "there was no fuel in all the trucks," hence the damage could not be controlled.

The Director, of State Fire Service, Caleb Polit told Vanguard on phone, "We are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident and the fire outbreak, I am trying to send my men so that we will have the complete report of the incident.

"We don't have a fire truck in the Satellite market, it is under maintenance the only one that we have that is working is the Masallachi Juma'a, near 'C' division. They told me that they went there when they were called. I am yet to get the full details but I will give you the feedback."

Similarly, the State Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo promised to give the details after the investigation.

However, the body found at the scene is said to be that of the driver of the tanker.