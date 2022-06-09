South Africa: Business Confidence Dips in Second Quarter, but Building Sector Finds New Signs of Life

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index fell to 42 from 46 in the second quarter. This signals that almost 60% of the 1,300 managers surveyed in the building, manufacturing, retail, wholesale and new vehicle trade sectors take a dim view of prevailing business conditions. After economic growth surprised on the upside in the first quarter, this bodes ill for the second quarter.

RMB noted in a statement that the Business Confidence Index is back to the low levels obtained in the second half of 2021.

"Various shocks over the past year have contributed to keeping confidence this low and many uncertainties remain," it said.

These included the KwaZulu-Natal floods in April and the return of industrial-scale load shedding - overriding themes of this quarter. Manufacturing confidence slid to 29 from 43, largely as a result of these twin shocks. Combined with other indices such as the Absa Purchasing Managers' Index - a key measurement of confidence in the sector which has also lost ground so far this quarter compared with where it stood in March - it all suggests that the manufacturing segment of the economy had been waylaid after expanding almost 5% in the first quarter.

"The headline result, while...