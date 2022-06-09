Namibia: Kavango Governor Says Renewal of Green Schemes Remains Priority

Kavango East governor Bonifasius Wakudumo says the renewal of green scheme projects to ensure food security remains a priority for the region.

Wakudumo said this during his state of the region address at Rundu on Wednesday.

The governor gave an account of the region's performance in 2021 and outlined priority areas on which he said the region would concentrate during the current financial year.

He said the region was given N$162 million by the central government and funded several projects, including developmental and essential services, such as electricity, water, education, sanitary infrastructure and housing.

"The 2021 report from the Bank of Namibia titled 'Enhancing Economic Development and Employment Creation in Kavango East Region' justifies that agricultural activities are a potential key for the area's economic development," Wakudumo said.

"Livestock production to feed the abattoir will be intensified, and horticulture production to improve the livelihood of our residents."

He added: "The Rundu abattoir is ready and will start slaughtering cattle during the coming month, after the abattoir successfully carried out a slaughter trial."

Wakudumo also said the region would in collaboration with the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service develop national players in different sport codes.

He said the private sector came on board with massive investments, especially in the housing sector, to the tune of N$119 million, providing close to 620 houses in total.

Wakudumo said the Kavango East Regional Council spent about N$600 000 on income-generating projects in all six of the region's constituencies.